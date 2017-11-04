Letter best: Maybe lunch with a Republican can explain this mess

I offered to treat a Republican to lunch to discuss politics. Republicans contacted never responded.
I want to understand:
Why a “drain the swamp” president appoints wealthy cabinet members who then abuse taxpayer dollars on their travels? HHS Secretary Tom Price resigned over this. VA chief David Shulkin, his wife and staff spent half of their taxpayer-funded European trip on sightseeing; EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is being investigated, and questions abound over Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s use of charter flights. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke paid over $12,000 in taxpayer dollars for an oil/gas executive’s jet when a commercial flight costs $300.
Fox News has dropped “fair and balanced.” Does it report on the inaccurate statements by the president and his administration? Many of Trump’s statements can be invalidated by data (e.g., bills signed), other sources (videos or photos), or Trump backs down from his own statements. Read this newspaper, or the New York Times.
Many more questions: Why tax cuts that guarantee the affluent will win? Why cuts to Medicare which hurt the elderly? Why cuts to retirement savings?
Fox News condemned Obama for increasing the deficit, but the Republican tax plan “loses trillions of dollars in revenue,” showing wealthy donors are more important than fiscal responsibility.
I would like a Republican to explain the logic of these issues.
R. Joyce Scherpelz, Richland
Comments