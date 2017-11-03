Letter: Give us a break and keep dogs out of stores

Recently, I have become uncomfortable shopping in the Tri-Cities due to the presence of dogs. In the last month, I’ve left three hardware stores, two grocery stores, and three discount stores without spending any money.
Most of these dogs are not service dogs, as service dogs don’t bark at people, are not agitated by other dogs, don’t piddle in the aisle, or tug on their leashes while being managed by a 4-year-old.
I have talked to a grandmother who can’t take her grandchild shopping due to a severe dog allergy, which had been manageable until lately; a 70-year-old with osteoporosis concerned about tripping over a dog or leash going around a corner; a mother whose baby in a stroller came nose-to-snout with a German shepherd in the light bulb aisle; and a friend unable to leave a store because a service dog was blocking the exit, and the owner was so heavily medicated he couldn’t direct his dog away to let her pass.
Posting which stores in the Tri-Cities are animal free would be helpful to the part of the population with serious dog issues.
KeKe Dwyer, Kennewick
