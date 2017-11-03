Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bottom line on Boris: right-wing propaganda

November 03, 2017 5:33 PM

I feel the local TV station KEPR is misleading the public with their evening news cast by injecting what is called the Bottom Line with Boris to appear as a part of the unbiased local and national news.

This right-wing information put out by the Sinclair Broadcast Group is not a part of any unbiased news but a politically partisan, right-wing view.

I hope the public is aware that Boris Epshteyn was part of the Trump campaign and that the Sinclair Group now owns around 1,400 TV stations and is in the process of trying to acquire even more in order to broadcast this prejudiced, one-sided information.

It should also be noted that Trump has put in as the head of the FCC a person who wants to change the current FCC rules that stop this kind of monopoly.

Jeffrey G. Veregge, Pasco

  Comments  

