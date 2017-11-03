Letter: Flag stands for this country, so stand for it

The NFL has created its own problem. The disrespect to our country and flag is unacceptable and should have been stopped before it turned into the chaos it is.
Many citizens have diverse feelings about this topic, but the majority (64 percent via Daily Caller) disagree with disrespecting the flag. The NFL should suspend these players.
There are problems in this country because we will never be perfect. There is a much better way to go about addressing our problems. The greatest thing about this country is pride, patriotism, and our freedom. The flag is a symbol of these things, and for someone to disrespect those values is a disgrace. It is the job of the NFL to stop this before it goes too far.
Jonah Callaghan, Richland
