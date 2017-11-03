Letter: Liberals condemn gun deaths, but not abortions

Isn’t it amazing how the liberal wing of our country was so fast to condemn the murders in Las Vegas and bring up gun control? The act of murdering 58 folks and wounding more than 500 was a horrific act and inexcusable.
Where is the outrage against the tools the abortionist uses? The results are the same when killing. Somewhere our values are warped . Did these folks who were murdered or the unborn baby have a choice in the matter?
Instead of banning guns, we ought to ban folks who are not mentally capable of discerning right from wrong. I have been a gun owner for over 70 years and have never shot at anybody. Killings have occurred since the beginning of time. In the Bible, there were no guns when Cain killed Able. Killers will use whatever tool is available: rocks, clubs, choking, pocket knives, daggers and now guns.
It isn’t the tool used but the mindset of the one bent on killing. Food for thought.
Lou Knesek, Pasco
