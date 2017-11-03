Letter: When voting, remember integrity and leadership

When voting, I’m concerned with candidates’ honesty, integrity, leadership ability and responsibility to this community. I also think it’s important to treat others with respect; while you may disagree with their views, there’s no need in raising our fists. You should always remember as community leaders, you set the example.
As a city council member, your responsibility is this community. How you handle your personal finances may effect how you handle our tax dollar, and that should concern us all. Are you able to manage other peoples tax dollars?
Randolph C. Sims, Richland
