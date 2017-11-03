Letter: Protection from discrimination should apply to all

When Baronelle Stutzman politely declined to arrange flowers for a gay wedding because it was against her faith, our attorney general — that fearless and intrepid servant of justice, Bob Ferguson — could not wait to prosecute her, assess huge fines and decimate her life.
When a gay coffee bar owner went off in a foul-mouthed diatribe, screaming at some young people who had been protesting abortion on the streets of Seattle and came into his business for a cup of coffee, he went ballistic. They did not pass out flyers in his store, they did not state what they believed in his store, they did not protest in his store. They did not say anything about his sexual orientation. They ordered coffee! That's all they did.
But this man refused them service and kicked them out! Why? Is it OK for this man to kick these young people out of his business for believing differently from him, but not for Baronelle Stutzman to respectfully decline to do something against her faith? If Bob Ferguson does not file charges against this man for violation of the law, then he needs to be thrown out of office. This is unspeakable.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
