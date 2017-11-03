Letter: Will Republicans act if Trump-Russia proves true?

Trump is impulsive, narcissistic and self-dealing, but that has not moved any local Republican leaders or candidates to repudiate his actions and call for his removal from office. Dan Newhouse votes in line with Trump’s position 98 percent of the time (FiveThirtyEight)!
Investigators report Trump’s campaign-chair-at-the-time, Paul Manafort, accepted Russian payments masked as “unsecured loans with no due date” totaling upwards of $60 million. Payments were made to shell corporations tied to Manafort’s children, which should raise suspicions.
Manafort sought out the Trump campaign role, and is reported to have offered to do the job for no pay. Perhaps his “loan” from the Putin oligarch was sufficient?
So many lies to investigators: by Jared Kushner, General Michael Flynn and many others.
Trump asserts that the presidency can take actions that are not reviewable by courts. Such would violate the separation of powers guaranteed by our Constitution. Will a Republican Supreme Court remove that protection? Not likely.
Urge our legislators to impeach promptly, when prosecutor Robert Mueller brings them sufficient evidence of obstruction of justice or accepting emoluments. Then vote smartly this fall. Vote Democrat.
Ivar Husa, Richland
Comments