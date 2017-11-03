Letter: Pitch in to keep Badger, Candy trails in good shape

Paul Krupin’s Oct. 9 article effectively pointed out the critical linkage of volunteerism to the Badger and Candy Mountain trail system. Trailmaster Jim Langdon, a volunteer, works tirelessly on building and maintaining the trails.
Many of the 200,000 people who hiked Badger this year are probably not aware of his efforts. His knowledge and labor make trail use possible for hikers, bicyclists and event organizers. A combined award for trail and community building would certainly go to Jim Langdon. Langdon accomplishes much of the trail maintenance work with the help of a few community volunteers. Additional volunteers are needed to keep the trails in the best condition.
As noted in Krupin’s article, Langdon is glad to see everyone help — teenagers to retirees. Trails and communities thrive on volunteers following Langdon’s tracks. Paul Krupin indicated Jim Langdon can be contacted about volunteering at: 509-943-3992 or trailmaster@friendsofbadger.org.
Caprice Consalvo-Olson, Kennewick
