Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pitch in to keep Badger, Candy trails in good shape

November 03, 2017 5:29 PM

Paul Krupin’s Oct. 9 article effectively pointed out the critical linkage of volunteerism to the Badger and Candy Mountain trail system. Trailmaster Jim Langdon, a volunteer, works tirelessly on building and maintaining the trails.

Many of the 200,000 people who hiked Badger this year are probably not aware of his efforts. His knowledge and labor make trail use possible for hikers, bicyclists and event organizers. A combined award for trail and community building would certainly go to Jim Langdon. Langdon accomplishes much of the trail maintenance work with the help of a few community volunteers. Additional volunteers are needed to keep the trails in the best condition.

As noted in Krupin’s article, Langdon is glad to see everyone help — teenagers to retirees. Trails and communities thrive on volunteers following Langdon’s tracks. Paul Krupin indicated Jim Langdon can be contacted about volunteering at: 509-943-3992 or trailmaster@friendsofbadger.org.

Caprice Consalvo-Olson, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

    Zee Candles’ Mary Zeiger, lets us take a look at her crafts during Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco.

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show 0:38

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
Open air lesson about habitat restoration on Candy Mountain 1:10

Open air lesson about habitat restoration on Candy Mountain
Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

View More Video