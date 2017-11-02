Letter: Voting ‘no’ on bond will harm Pasco schools

In 13 Ways to Kill Your Community, authors Doug Griffith and Kelly Clemmer list things harmful to a community.
Among them: ignore your youth; deceive yourself about your real needs or values; live in the past; reject everything new; don’t take responsibility.
Pasco parents already responded to a survey and said no to year-round school and no to double shifts. Our kids and teachers deserve nothing less than what other districts have. Teachers not having their own classroom is a quick way to lose them. Lets take responsibility and do this for our youth.
Please vote “yes” for the Pasco school bond.
Ruben Peralta, Pasco
