Letters to the Editor

Letter: Voting ‘no’ on bond will harm Pasco schools

November 02, 2017 2:12 PM

In 13 Ways to Kill Your Community, authors Doug Griffith and Kelly Clemmer list things harmful to a community.

Among them: ignore your youth; deceive yourself about your real needs or values; live in the past; reject everything new; don’t take responsibility.

Pasco parents already responded to a survey and said no to year-round school and no to double shifts. Our kids and teachers deserve nothing less than what other districts have. Teachers not having their own classroom is a quick way to lose them. Lets take responsibility and do this for our youth.

Please vote “yes” for the Pasco school bond.

Ruben Peralta, Pasco

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

    The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 1:33

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"
Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River 0:43

Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River

View More Video