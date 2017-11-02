Letters to the Editor

Letter: Peltier’s vision has long benefited W. Richland

November 02, 2017 2:11 PM

Support Jerry Peltier for mayor of West Richland.

Jerry has a proven track record of accomplishments. West Richland is today the vision Jerry brought forward during his previous three terms as mayor. Today, West Richland is the result of his efforts, and the results are well defined: new roads, businesses, parks, ball fields, schools and a growing population. Jerry is what West Richland needs to continue on a path of rural development, and he will protect the current infrastructure as well as plan for future growth.

Your vote is important. Please join me in voting for Jerry Peltier, mayor of West Richland.

Michelle L. Graham, West Richland

