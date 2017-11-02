Letter: Link would keep entertainment money in Tri-Cities

Proposition 17-4 for The Link Entertainment Center has my vote!
Besides the multiple benefits this project would bring to the community, I would be able to attend a performing arts theater in my community rather than our frequent out-of-town trips to Spokane or Seattle to enjoy Broadway performances. I would much rather attend these shows here in town and have out-of-towners come support our community by spending their money at local hotels and restaurants.
In exchange for a small increase in sales tax, The Link will provide a new 2,300-seat entertainment venue, expand the convention center, add a youth ice rink and make much-needed improvements to the Toyota Center. The Link will not only increase entertainment options, it will keep our hard-earned dollars here in the Tri-Cities. Vote “yes” for The Link!
Karen Lutz, Kennewick
