Letter: Peltier will listen to citizens as W. Richland mayor

Vote for Jerry Peltier for Mayor of West Richland.
Jerry is the most qualified of the candidates, and has the most experience. Review the voter’s pamphlet and look at experience and qualifications, and it is clear that there is no question: Jerry is the most qualified for the job. We need a mayor who will listen to the citizens on important issues involving our city.
During Jerry’s previous term as mayor, he started a Mayor’s Night for citizens to visit with the mayor and express their thoughts outside of the formal council meetings. This is a small reflection of his leadership and concerns for citizens. Please join me and concerned citizens in voting Jerry Peltier for mayor of West Richland.
Jim Bott, West Richland
