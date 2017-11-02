Letters to the Editor

Letter: Peltier will listen to citizens as W. Richland mayor

November 02, 2017 2:11 PM

Vote for Jerry Peltier for Mayor of West Richland.

Jerry is the most qualified of the candidates, and has the most experience. Review the voter’s pamphlet and look at experience and qualifications, and it is clear that there is no question: Jerry is the most qualified for the job. We need a mayor who will listen to the citizens on important issues involving our city.

During Jerry’s previous term as mayor, he started a Mayor’s Night for citizens to visit with the mayor and express their thoughts outside of the formal council meetings. This is a small reflection of his leadership and concerns for citizens. Please join me and concerned citizens in voting Jerry Peltier for mayor of West Richland.

Jim Bott, West Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

    The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 1:33

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"
Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River 0:43

Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River

View More Video