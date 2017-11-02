Letters to the Editor

Letter: Marcum will truly represent citizens on W. Richland council

November 02, 2017 2:11 PM

West Richland residents will be better served by electing Michelle Marcum to Position 3 on the city council than re-electing her opponent, Gail Brown. After 19 years with Gail Brown as a council member, the city’s debt today is $19 million with little to no citizen involvement in major project decisions.

Michelle, who is a 25-year successful business owner/operator, will work to include more West Richland residents in spending matters as well as other city issues. She will work to preserve our rural lifestyle, keep West Richland the best place to raise a family, protect Flat Top Park from being rezoned to uses other than a community park, and oppose the growing, processing and distribution of marijuana within our city limits.

She will truly represent all West Richland residents on the city council.

Helga Norris, West Richland

