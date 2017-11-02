Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hatcher has top qualities needed for sheriff

November 02, 2017 2:10 PM

I worked with some great public servants, including many excellent law enforcement officers, during the 34 years I worked in our local justice system. Sheriff Jerry Hatcher is one of the finest.

Several years ago I worked closely with Jerry on a team of justice professionals planning and initiating the Tri-Cities adult drug court. His dedication and leadership in that intense, challenging project was critical to its success.

The attributes he brought to that project ae the same he brings to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department: boundless energy paired with a clear vision for innovative change within our justice system to better serve and protect all of our citizens; a thoughtful, respectful approach to every individual he encounters, whatever their circumstances; unwavering integrity and honesty; keen understanding and insight into the role of law enforcement in a free society; a “we can do better” approach to his work that has inspired me, and his colleagues in law enforcement; bottom to top experience in the sheriff’s department; and skilled jail management that has made the Benton County Detention Center the best operated county jail in the state.

Please join me in voting to retain Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

Dennis Yule, Prosser, Retired Superior Court Judge

