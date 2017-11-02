Letter: Peltier the fiscal answer W. Richland needs

I support Jerry Peltier for West Richland mayor because of the positive results he achieved during his past terms as mayor. He was hardworking, honest and looked out for the best interests of the people he served.
At the end of his tenure he left a $2 million dollar reserve. Under the current mayor’s leadership, there is a $19 million debt balance, of which more than 90 percent will have to be paid by citizens of West Richland.
It’s clearly time for a change of leadership. Jerry Peltier is fiscally responsible and a proven leader who will listen to his constituents. Please vote for Jerry Peltier for mayor of West Richland.
Dale Bartholomew, West Richland
