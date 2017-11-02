Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link will lift quality of life, spur economy

November 02, 2017 2:10 PM

Having been born and raised in the Tri-Cities, built a successful family business, raised my children and enjoyed the quality of life this community has to offer, I am always inspired by the “can do” attitude of our region. That is why I am supporting The Link Entertainment Center.

Our family was involved when the Coliseum was built 1988. The benefit to this community has touched the lives of most everyone in the Tri-Cities. It is a tired facility and will receive much-needed renovations with your yes vote.

Anyone who shops in Kennewick will help fund Toyota Center improvements, a Performing Arts Theatre, Convention Center upgrade, more parking and youth sports events.

Richland, West Richland, Pasco, Seattle, Spokane, Wenatchee, Idaho, California, Montana, and even Canadian visitors who spend money to shop, dine and seek entertainment in Kennewick will all contribute to improve our quality of life!

I urge Kennewick voters to vote “yes” for The Link Entertainment Center!

Bill Lampson, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

    The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 1:33

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"
Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River 0:43

Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River

View More Video