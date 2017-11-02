Letter: Link will lift quality of life, spur economy

Having been born and raised in the Tri-Cities, built a successful family business, raised my children and enjoyed the quality of life this community has to offer, I am always inspired by the “can do” attitude of our region. That is why I am supporting The Link Entertainment Center.
Our family was involved when the Coliseum was built 1988. The benefit to this community has touched the lives of most everyone in the Tri-Cities. It is a tired facility and will receive much-needed renovations with your yes vote.
Anyone who shops in Kennewick will help fund Toyota Center improvements, a Performing Arts Theatre, Convention Center upgrade, more parking and youth sports events.
Richland, West Richland, Pasco, Seattle, Spokane, Wenatchee, Idaho, California, Montana, and even Canadian visitors who spend money to shop, dine and seek entertainment in Kennewick will all contribute to improve our quality of life!
I urge Kennewick voters to vote “yes” for The Link Entertainment Center!
Bill Lampson, Kennewick
