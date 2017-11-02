Letters to the Editor

Letter: Brink has the credentials, vision to lead W. Richland

November 02, 2017 2:10 PM

I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Fred Brink for the past 10 years, both with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and currently at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. I know Fred to be a hardworking and dedicated individual who has not only been passionate about his service to our country but also with his service to the West Richland community. He is an innovative visionary and leader who is committed to seeing our city grow in a very safe and progressive way.

I believe Fred Brink is the right choice for West Richland City Council Position 6. As a West Richland resident for the last five years, I believe Fred knows our city and the issues that impact the quality of life in our growing community. Most importantly, Fred Brink gives straight-forward answers to our pressing issues, as depicted in his responses to the Citizens for Responsible Government (wrvoter.info). His challenger had none.

Fred Brink is the right choice for West Richland!

Steve Gomez, West Richland

