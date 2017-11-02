Letters to the Editor

Letter: There’s no question Kennewick needs The Link

November 02, 2017 2:09 PM

I want to be sure that The Link passes, and to me it’s just a no brainer.

It’s a chance to put our community on the map with a 2,300-seat performing arts center, a much-needed redo of the Toyota Center (concerts and walking with no railings to hold onto is scary to me), an additional sheet of ice, and more meeting and event space. And at what cost? A sales tax increase, and a small one at that. And when paid for it disappears.

But get this: We are now playing catch up to other cities for meetings and conventions, and that is revenue gone to Yakima or Spokane and lost forever. Millions of dollars gone elsewhere because we haven’t stepped up and built this facility. Please join me to vote “yes” for The Link. It’s not a question. It’s the answer that we must do this. And remember it’s not a property tax. It’s a sales tax that everyone helps to pay.

Sondra Wilson, Kennewick

  Comments  

