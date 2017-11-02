Letter: Link would have positive impact on Kennewick businesses

As you look toward the future of our community, please consider voting for The Link.
The Toyota Center and the Three Rivers Convention Center have served us well, but it is time for it to expand and upgrade if we are to remain competitive in the growing tourism market, a recognized part of the community’s economic growth. The 2,300-seat performing arts theater will be a quality venue to enjoy Broadway productions, comedians, intimate concerts and more. That facility will be enjoyed by Tri-City residents and visitors throughout southeast Washington and northeast Oregon, increasing tourism while expanding business opportunities for our hospitality and retail community.
Local youth sports programs will enjoy the benefits of a new ice rink for hockey and ice skating along with a multi-purpose area for other indoor sports like gymnastics. Concert goers and Tri-City Americans fans will enjoy an enhanced experience with new arena seating, safety improvements, improved sound system, upgraded concessions and a more inclusive experience for those with disabilities.
These new assets in our community will bring a reported $66 million economic impact to local businesses — and that is good news for the Tri-Cities! Vote “yes” for Proposition 17-4!
Russ Burtner, Kennewick
Comments