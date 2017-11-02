Letter: Hoffmann would bring compassion, honesty to Pasco council

I am proud to support Bob Hoffmann for Pasco City Council.
Bob has been committed to the citizens of Pasco, not only as a civil servant but also through his work as a landlord in the affordable housing space. I have personally witnessed Bob’s compassion and empathy as a landlord. His dedication to the tenants he serves and his deep commitment to having a finger on the pulse of the community make him the ideal candidate to lead the city of Pasco forward.
Compassion, honesty and empathy are integral components of effectively serving our community. Mr. Hoffmann has a track record of adhering to these ideals, and sets a powerful example for us to follow.
Nate Higgins, Pasco
