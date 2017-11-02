Letters to the Editor

Letter: Tri-Cities needs facilities that Link would fund

November 02, 2017 2:09 PM

This community needs The Link for more than a few reasons.

I have been a very active musical theater-goer around here for years, and if there’s one thing our community needs is more space! Going to a place like the INB Performing Arts Center in Spokane or the Paramount in Seattle is like a slap in the face when we come back here and see a show at the Toyota Center. It is not what a theater should be with small, uncomfortable seats; no parking; and bad acoustics.

I’m not a Kennewick resident; however, I do quite a bit of shopping in Kennewick, and I can tell you I won’t notice a .2 cent difference on my $10, ever. It’s almost no cost to citizens. And the reward? Being able to bring in so many more shows and people into the Tri-Cities who will put that money back into our community by supporting these amazing shows! Have you enjoyed a Broadway play? A concert? Or any of the local performing arts? If not, get involved, get enriched and get with it!

We desperately need this built. I can’t wait to see my own daughter performing there someday!

Molly Formo, Richland

