Letter: Marcum won’t give up on W. Richland

November 02, 2017 2:08 PM

Although we do not live in the city of West Richland, we want to remind the voters of West Richland to remember a lady named Michelle Marcum.

She never gave up through thick and thin on the West Richland Golf Course. She kept her business alive and moving forward no matter the obstacles that were placed before her. She will not let you down, because she has a vision and understanding of how to make things work, plain and simple.

Please give her your vote. Thank you.

Mike and Sandi Steckline, Richland

