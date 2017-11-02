Letter: Lattin understands plight of undocumented immigrants

Ken Lattin has a keen understanding of policing in the Tri-Cities with its large population of undocumented workers.
You don’t have to do much research to discover that President Trump’s immigration policy has created chaos. Declines in visits to the emergency room and calls to the police aren’t good news; people are afraid to call for help. Research shows that when local police are viewed as an extension of the immigration system, non-citizen are less likely to report crime or appear as witnesses making all residents less safe.
In the Oct. 18 League of Women Voter forum, Lattin related his experience as a police officer who witnessed the victimization of non-citizens who feared speaking out because of the fear of deportation.
Vote for Ken Lattin.
Mickey Beary, Richland
