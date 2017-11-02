Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lattin understands plight of undocumented immigrants

November 02, 2017 2:07 PM

Ken Lattin has a keen understanding of policing in the Tri-Cities with its large population of undocumented workers.

You don’t have to do much research to discover that President Trump’s immigration policy has created chaos. Declines in visits to the emergency room and calls to the police aren’t good news; people are afraid to call for help. Research shows that when local police are viewed as an extension of the immigration system, non-citizen are less likely to report crime or appear as witnesses making all residents less safe.

In the Oct. 18 League of Women Voter forum, Lattin related his experience as a police officer who witnessed the victimization of non-citizens who feared speaking out because of the fear of deportation.

Vote for Ken Lattin.

Mickey Beary, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

    The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 1:33

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this"
Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River 0:43

Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River

View More Video