Letter: Francik’s only agenda is helping Pasco

I hope Pasco voters know how lucky they are. Rebecca Francik has been serving on our city council since 1996. We could not ask for a more diligent, responsible council member. She is a knowledgeable, approachable person who works hard for all of us.
I like the way Mrs. Francik listens to her constituents, as well as to her colleagues on the council. Her position is nonpartisan, and over the years she has most definitely shown a willingness to be independent from both political parties, depending on the situation. Her bottom line is always what is best for Pasco and what is best for Pasco citizens. I know she’s especially proud of the decisions that result in saving money for Pasco taxpayers.
This woman has no agenda other than serving Pasco, and I’m so thankful she’s running for reelection. She has my vote.
Melissa Ransom, Pasco
