Letters: Link will spur growth, help attract new businesses

We encourage Kennewick residents to vote “yes” for The Link Entertainment Center.
Quality of life projects like The Link spur growth and attract private investments that improve the community, create jobs and create entertainment opportunities in the Tri-Cities. With the addition of the 2,300 seats performing arts center, the improvements to the Toyota Center and so much more, The Link will be a powerful tool when attracting and retaining young professionals to the Tri-Cities.
We regularly attend ice hockey games and performances at the Toyota Center, and the facility is very outdated and needs to be brought up to current standards for safety and comfort. The Link will fix all of that and enable us to bring in bigger and better performances. This is important to the vitality of our community as millennials are expected to make up 75 percent of the workforce by 2025. As Richland residents, we cannot vote for The Link, but we will gladly pay the minimal sales tax increase as we shop, dine and enjoy the entertainment venues in Kennewick.
Please keep the Tri-Cities relevant and vote “yes” for Proposition 17-4!
Lura Powell and Art King, Richland
