Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link is an investment in quality of life for area

November 02, 2017 2:06 PM

A couple of weeks ago I attended a performance of the Mid-Columbia Symphony at the TRAC. But the performance wasn’t held in the exhibition hall, it was held in the indoor arena. The seating was marginally comfortable, the acoustics were horrible, and both performers and audience were annoyed by flies and other insects. It was embarrassing.

That a community of this size is forced to hold a symphony concert in a rodeo arena because there was no other venue available is appalling. What do you think the guest performers thought of the Tri-Cities after performing in that kind of venue? It’s hard to attract top-notch entertainment when performing arts facilities are so limited. When companies are looking to relocate or open new offices in a community, when hospitals are trying to recruit doctors and surgeons to the area, quality of life is a high priority consideration.

Good schools, shopping and outdoor recreation are all things that this area has in abundance. But we do not have sufficient space to adequately support the arts. We desperately need The Link. It’s a small price to pay to improve the quality of life in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick, please vote “yes” for The Link.

Lisa Richmond, West Richland

