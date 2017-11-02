Letter: Tri-Cities needs performance space Link would provide

In 2012, the Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mastersingers and Symphony collaborated on a production of Carl Orff’s famous cantata Carmina Burana. With nearly 400 total performers involved, there was no venue in the Tri-Cities that could accommodate those forces on a stage.
We experimented with the then Windermere Theatre set up in the Toyota Center, the only potential space that could fit everyone. The process was incredibly challenging. Due to hockey scheduling, we had only one rehearsal the day of the performance. Complex lighting and audio rigging had to be imported. There was no backstage area, including ample changing space and restrooms. The audience sat on cold, uncomfortable chairs not far from the ice floor.
The Toyota Center was never designed to host live performances beyond sporting events. The staff have tried their best to make it work, but we all recognize that there are major shortcomings. It’s time for our community to come together and build adequate venues that can accommodate the plethora of touring shows and productions that continually pass us by on their way to Yakima.
Please vote “yes” on The Link Entertainment Center. Your hometown arts organizations would love to produce another Carmina Burana some day!
Justin Raffa, Richland
Comments