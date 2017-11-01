Letter: Pasco school bond good for community

As a Pasco resident since 1978, I’ve voted in many elections. I like to support our schools, so I vote yes on bonds and levies. There are so many good reasons to vote yes! Voting yes is a great way to maintain the property value of your home, it’s a good way to make sure you live in a community of well educated citizens, and it’s the right thing to do for all our kids.
Some people always vote no on school issues. They have a reason every time. Often they say it’s too much money. I disagree. I know the bond committees study the finance issues in detail. Their goal, always, is to meet the needs of our students, but also, figure out the best deal for taxpayers.
A no vote will not stop the growth in Pasco. Nor will it change how schools are funded in Washington. People on a fixed income should call the Franklin County assessor (509-545-3506) to see if they qualify for an exemption.
Please join me and vote “yes” for Pasco.
Marsha Dunstan, Pasco
