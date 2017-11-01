Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pasco school bond good for community

November 01, 2017 4:39 PM

As a Pasco resident since 1978, I’ve voted in many elections. I like to support our schools, so I vote yes on bonds and levies. There are so many good reasons to vote yes! Voting yes is a great way to maintain the property value of your home, it’s a good way to make sure you live in a community of well educated citizens, and it’s the right thing to do for all our kids.

Some people always vote no on school issues. They have a reason every time. Often they say it’s too much money. I disagree. I know the bond committees study the finance issues in detail. Their goal, always, is to meet the needs of our students, but also, figure out the best deal for taxpayers.

A no vote will not stop the growth in Pasco. Nor will it change how schools are funded in Washington. People on a fixed income should call the Franklin County assessor (509-545-3506) to see if they qualify for an exemption.

Please join me and vote “yes” for Pasco.

Marsha Dunstan, Pasco

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

    Spidermans, Batmans, Elsas, Moanas and many more invaded Uptown Shopping Center in Richland on Halloween to go trick or treating with their families.

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River 0:43

Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River
Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36 1:38

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36

View More Video