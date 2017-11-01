Letters to the Editor

Letter: Support The Link and you support community

November 01, 2017 4:39 PM

I’ve watched our community grow as people discover that it is a wonderful place to live. The Tri-Cities has a lot to offer, but in order to grow and improve, we need new amenities and services. We need adequate facilities to host entertainment, concerts and sporting events. When shows choose other cities such as Yakima or Spokane for their tours, it’s a loss for us all.

Even if it’s not a show or event you would personally attend, by hosting events here in the Tri-Cities, our entire economy profits. From increased spending, to creating a quality of life that helps recruit and retain a qualified workforce, our entire region benefits. But our current facilities are in need of updates and expansion.

Kennewick voters can help by voting “yes” on Proposition 17-4, The Link. In exchange for a small increase in the sales tax, The Link will provide a new 2,300-seat entertainment venue, expand the convention center, add an ice rink and make improvements to the Toyota Center. Support The Link and support our community.

Kathy Blasdel, Richland

