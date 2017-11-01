Letter: McKay fits the bill for Kennewick council

We encourage you to vote for Bill McKay for three reasons.
First, Bill is a man of the highest personal integrity. For more than 20 years, we have worked with Bill and have found him to be a man of outstanding character. Bill possesses decency and fairness. Bill will hold fast to conservative principles while maintaining cohesion amongst members of the city council. He will work hard to arrive at consensus decisions that will better our fine community.
Second, Bill is solution-oriented. His extensive business acumen in the banking industry and small business industries provides our community with a man of accomplishment. He has the ability to identify what matters and follows the carpenter’s rule in that he measures twice and cuts once. He is thorough.
Third, Bill genuinely cares about those who he serves. Bill loves Kennewick. He has no desire other than benefiting our community. He is a man of the people and strives to represent everyone’s interests. He is fair-minded. He has vision.
In short, Bill has earned our confidence. We hope that he is given the opportunity to earn yours. We encourage you to please cast your vote for Bill McKay.
Brent and Julie Mickelsen, Kennewick
