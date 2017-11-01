Letter: Lancon makes the grade for Pasco schools

As a longtime Pasco resident of 44 years, a widow, parent and grandparent of Pasco High School graduates, I have seen the explosive growth we have experienced within our city and consequently our school district. The quality of life my husband and I enjoyed, I still see today; it has continued to improve over the years.
I have worked alongside many of the leaders that have made our city prosperous and attractive for businesses and families to establish roots here. Sherry Lancon is one of those key leaders who have contributed to the improvement of our school district with her service on the board. In my opinion, I believe it is important to have that voice of wisdom, knowledge of community history, and the vision to move us forward.
Sherry Lancon has shown a deep understanding of our city’s diversity by supporting the successful and innovative programs we have in place. She has shown to be open-minded to new and cutting-edge education ideas. I believe that together we are stronger, and she understood that long ago.
Please join me by voting to retain her on our PSD board. I am also voting to retain Amy L. Phillips and Steve Christensen.
Ana B. Armijo, Pasco
