Letters: ‘Yes’ on Link is ‘yes’ on economic boom

Passage of The Link proposition is about moving forward as a region and providing greater opportunities to the entire Tri-Cities.
I understand why people from other communities are against The Link. They think Kennewick citizens alone should bear responsibility for this regional center. I don’t.
The Link benefits the whole region, and its support (just two cents on $10) is a sales tax that should also be paid for by folks from others communities who shop and eat in Kennewick. They use our streets and our parks, and they should help pay the cost.
The success of the convention center and Toyota Center and the money they bring in provide great benefits to the entire Tri-City community, including more shopping and dining facilities. Money that is brought in helps pay for essential services in Kennewick.
The convention center has been a great success for Kennewick and has helped enhance the economy of our community. Its expansion can do even more, but it needs the help of the people of Kennewick. The Link provides increased opportunities in the arts and in sports and in bringing jobs in the tourism industry. Vote “yes” for Kennewick, vote “yes” for The Link.
Tom Moak, Kennewick
