Letter: Link is a bargain now, will cost more if delayed

It’s really unfortunate to see so many people not care about future generations in the way they vote, especially when it comes to The Link, where the economic benefits are ignored in favor of completely shutting down because of a minuscule tax increase that is negligible to your average citizen.
Here’s a little message to people who for whatever reason have a fear of any taxes: We should build The Link now while something like this is cheap. We are growing at an unbelievably fast rate and as a city grows, it needs to spend more on infrastructure. If we don’t build The Link now, the burden will be placed on future generations, and at a heavier cost. This will become a necessity down the line, and it is in our best interest to get it done now before it becomes even worse.
Please stop living like we are still how we were 30 years ago and vote “yes” on the link.
Nolan Kadinger, Kennewick
