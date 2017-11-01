Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link is a bargain now, will cost more if delayed

November 01, 2017 4:37 PM

It’s really unfortunate to see so many people not care about future generations in the way they vote, especially when it comes to The Link, where the economic benefits are ignored in favor of completely shutting down because of a minuscule tax increase that is negligible to your average citizen.

Here’s a little message to people who for whatever reason have a fear of any taxes: We should build The Link now while something like this is cheap. We are growing at an unbelievably fast rate and as a city grows, it needs to spend more on infrastructure. If we don’t build The Link now, the burden will be placed on future generations, and at a heavier cost. This will become a necessity down the line, and it is in our best interest to get it done now before it becomes even worse.

Please stop living like we are still how we were 30 years ago and vote “yes” on the link.

Nolan Kadinger, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

    Spidermans, Batmans, Elsas, Moanas and many more invaded Uptown Shopping Center in Richland on Halloween to go trick or treating with their families.

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36 1:38

Fiona the hippo's dad dies at 36
Truck plows through bike path in New York, killing multiple people 2:38

Truck plows through bike path in New York, killing multiple people

View More Video