Letter: Prop 17-4 is Kennewick’s ‘link’ to greater prosperity

A “yes” vote for The Link Entertainment Center (Proposition 17-4) is a vote to improve our quality of life and generate economic growth for Kennewick and the Tri-Cities region.
An expansion of the Three Rivers Convention Center will sustain existing conventions, such as the Washington Winegrowers and the Washington-Oregon State Potato Conference, and attract new group business that our facilities cannot currently accommodate. The 2,300-seat Broadway-style theater will draw national entertainment to the Tri-Cities, and convention center usage will help offset the cost.
Renovations to the Toyota Center, coupled with the addition of a new ice rink and multipurpose sports arena, will enhance the quality of life for residents, support local youth sports and attract more sports tournaments. If we do not reinvest in our facilities, our community is in danger of losing events that are important to our economy.
Last year, visitors spent $444.3 million in the Tri-Cities at hotels, restaurants and local businesses, and generated $50.7 million in state and local tax receipts. The Link will stimulate our economy, generate an additional $66.8 million annually (Johnson Consulting), and create jobs. I encourage Kennewick residents to vote “yes” to “link” the community to great national entertainment and economic prosperity.
Kris Watkins, Richland
Comments