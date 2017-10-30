Letter: Fix existing bike paths in Richland

The terrible bicycle wreck on the Green River Trail in Tukwila and the pending lawsuit should serve as a warning to the City of Richland.
The condition of the multi-use path, especially the section on the dike and north of the community center, is a real hazard to bikers..
We local bicyclists are aware of the dangerous conditions and take extra care when riding it, but it is a real concern for out-of-towners and novice riders.
A serious accident in the future is likely unless repairs are made.
It’s great that Richland keeps adding new parks and trails, but their first concern should be to keep our existing paths in good order to insure the safety of those using them.
Action should be taken now to avoid possible injury to a rider and expensive litigation for the city.
Evelyn Painter, rider and path user, Richland
