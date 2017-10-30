Letters to the Editor

Letter: Keep dogs under control, even at the dog park

October 30, 2017 7:28 PM

Last March, I was bitten by a dog when walking by the Badger Mountain dog park. In the Herald I asked owners to not let dogs run along the inside of the fences chasing people walking or jogging by.

The dogs learn to see these people as prey and may attack when outside the enclosure.

Recently, I was walking past the dog park, a woman yelled “No!” and I turned. Three running dogs were about to jump on me. I shot pepper spray at them. I don’t know if I hit them, but they all ran back to their owners who got into their cars.

I walked home shaken and angry.

I propose this be posted at dog parks: “Warning – Dogs can become very excited when running, chasing and play-fighting. Let them calm down before leaving the park. Have them on a leash.

Otherwise, in their excitement they may chase and attack people walking or jogging nearby.”

The dog that bit me had never bitten anyone. Perhaps the three dogs yesterday hadn’t either, but they sure looked like they were going to.

Please, avoid a lawsuit, fines or your dog being put down because you didn’t control your dog.

Michael Dinius, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment

    Abby Richardson, stroke coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, shares tips on recognizing the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment.

Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment

Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment 1:12

Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment
WRPS wins PMI Project of the Year for AY-102 waste removal 2:58

WRPS wins PMI Project of the Year for AY-102 waste removal
Dia de los Muertos projects at Kennewick High 1:29

Dia de los Muertos projects at Kennewick High

View More Video