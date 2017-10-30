Letter: Keep dogs under control, even at the dog park

Last March, I was bitten by a dog when walking by the Badger Mountain dog park. In the Herald I asked owners to not let dogs run along the inside of the fences chasing people walking or jogging by.
The dogs learn to see these people as prey and may attack when outside the enclosure.
Recently, I was walking past the dog park, a woman yelled “No!” and I turned. Three running dogs were about to jump on me. I shot pepper spray at them. I don’t know if I hit them, but they all ran back to their owners who got into their cars.
I walked home shaken and angry.
I propose this be posted at dog parks: “Warning – Dogs can become very excited when running, chasing and play-fighting. Let them calm down before leaving the park. Have them on a leash.
Otherwise, in their excitement they may chase and attack people walking or jogging nearby.”
The dog that bit me had never bitten anyone. Perhaps the three dogs yesterday hadn’t either, but they sure looked like they were going to.
Please, avoid a lawsuit, fines or your dog being put down because you didn’t control your dog.
Michael Dinius, Richland
