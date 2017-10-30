Letter: Re-elect Jones

The Kennewick voters have a great opportunity to re-elect Greg Jones to continue serving them for another term on the Kennewick City Council; Ward 2 Position 2.
Greg is a low key public servant who brings a lot to the table. In addition to what you hear about his position as CFO with the Department of Energy; he also is a CPA and is responsible for Procurement functions at DOE.
Greg brings his experience of managing public money and understands the short- and long-term effects of funding decisions to the table.
He works to resolve issues and build consensus among diverse groups for beneficial outcomes that serves the people he represents and the greater community.
He has a sound financial management approach to economic growth and development which is what we need for our future in Kennewick and the Tri-Cities.
He is a strong advocate for your quality of life and vigilant in support on public welfare and safety.
He has represented us well and I hope you join me in voting to continue his service.
Keith Benguiat, Kennewick
