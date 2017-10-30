Letter: Lattin’s insight, leadership would be an asset as sheriff

I am writing in support of Ken Lattin for Benton County Sheriff. As the event director for the Tri-City Water Follies, I have had the pleasure and the privilege of working closely with Ken for the past 11 years and witnessing the skills I believe will make him a very successful sheriff.
Ken plays a huge part in the success of our event as the Kennewick Police Department’s Special Events group lead, where he plays an instrumental role in planning/coordinating with state, local and federal agencies to ensure a safe and secure event venue.
Under Ken’s leadership, his team has developed a very successful program, evident by the family-friendly event we enjoy each summer. Ken has also reached out to other law enforcement agencies in our region to share the best practices his special events team has become so proficient in.
Ken is an effective and respected leader with amazing communication skills and a brilliant mind for understanding the big picture — and the insight to find the path to get there.
I urge you to vote for Ken Lattin for Benton County Sheriff.
Kathy Powell, Kennewick
