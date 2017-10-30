Letter: McKay will go the extra mile on Kennewick council

I find Bill McKay to be an honest and very helpful person.
I recently sold some property. Because of his business, banking and accounting experience, he offered to meet with me and my accountant to make sure I was getting every tax benefit.
I am a widow and was unsure of the process, and he offered to help. During the meeting, Bill and my accountant were able to recognize that things were not done correctly when my husband passed.
By correcting the mistakes, they saved me a significant amount of federal tax.
His accounting degree has been an asset to him during his banking career and in building his business. He is so willing to use that experience and help others like he did for me.
The degree has also served him well in filing campaign public disclosure reports in a timely and accurate manner.
Bill is a financial conservative; he will consider all budget items carefully, always getting the most benefit for the city’s funds.
Please help elect Bill McKay for the at-large position on the Kennewick City Council. We need his experience and honesty on the city council.
Hazel Rhode, Kennewick
