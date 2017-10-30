Letters to the Editor

Letter: Watts the advocate Kennewick council needs

October 30, 2017 7:28 PM

I am writing in support of Christy Watts for Kennewick City Council, Position 4. Christy is a personal friend of mine. I can personally attest to Christy’s great care for the city of Kennewick and its citizens. Christy will be an active advocate for Kennewick now and as it grows into the future.

Christy possesses the ability to pay great attention to detail and deal with a variety of people and personalities. This is a gift that will be of great value to to the city council and the citizens of Kennewick.

Christy is passionate about the community of Kennewick and will strive to understand the needs of all citizens. Christy will be proactive, professional and a positive force going forward.

Please join me in voting for Christy Watts, Kennewick City Council, Position 4.

Susan Snowdy, Kennewick

