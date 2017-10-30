Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hatcher more than just a good sheriff

October 30, 2017 7:28 PM

Jerry Hatcher will be more than just a good sheriff.

For more than two years, I had the good fortune and privilege to work with Jerry Hatcher in the private sector. He was one of the most resourceful and dedicated employees I had the opportunity to work with, and he was always looking for ways to improve things.

He has taken that talent and experience back to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and has used it to reduce crime, improve the sheriff’s office operations, reduce taxpayers costs and improve the opportunities for the inmates to keep them from returning when they are released.

When you elect Jerry, you will get more than just a good sheriff, you will get an individual who will improve life in Benton county for everyone.

Michael Robinson, Richland

