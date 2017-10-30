Letters to the Editor

Letter: The Link simply makes sense for Kennewick’s economy

October 30, 2017 7:28 PM

There are two things for voters to keep in mind as they cast their ballots for proposition 17-4, the “Link Entertainment Center” proposal.

First, Kennewick residents are in the enviable position of making the decision on whether The Link becomes a reality, but because the project will be paid by a slight sales tax increase, the entire region will fund the expansion as people shop in Kennewick.

Second, the increase in sales tax equates to 2 cents on a $10 purchase. Whether consumers spends $10.86 or $10.88 next time they buy something will be of little concern to most. The tax is not charged on groceries or medicines, and the tax increase will expire once the bonds are paid off.

The Link will provide the Three Rivers Campus with improvements and the facilities needed to attract national touring entertainment acts, support youth sports and provide additional space to accommodate large conventions that are outgrowing the space available.

The Link will increase the quality of the life for Tri-Cities residents. These types of investments increase visitor spending, currently $314.4 million in Benton County, creating more tax revenue for Kennewick roads, parks, police and fire departments.

Please vote “yes.”

Kim Shugart, Richland

