Letter: Link opens the door to world of possibilities

If anyone out there is still hesitant to vote for The Link, please stop to consider the impact this could have on our community.
Expanding the convention center, improving the Toyota Center, building a performing arts theater, and providing a better facility/additional parking for youth hockey seems like a great asset to the Tri-Cities. And the two-tenths of one cent sales tax on discretionary spending seems like a small price to pay for what we will get in return.
This will not only expand our entertainment opportunities, but will also have a huge, positive impact on the businesses in our community. More people coming to concerts, shows and conventions equals more people at our restaurants, shops, wineries, etc. Also, the sales tax revenue will fund other important services in our community such as parks, police and fire departments. The entire Tri-Cities will benefit from The Link.
Why should we lose these opportunities to other cities who have bigger and better venues to host conferences and entertainment? The Link gives the Tri-Cities a chance to boost the economy, expand our opportunities and gain a competitive edge in the entertainment market. Our chance is now — please vote “yes!”
Ann Pearson, Kennewick
