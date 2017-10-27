Letter: Pasco bond would help solve school’s overpopulation

Pasco School District is doing its level best to run with one of the state’s fastest growth rates, while crippled by statutes. It’s not common knowledge that a district needs to already have the overload student population before applying for state construction matching money. So, always running behind. No opportunity to build ahead utilizing projections.
A few years ago, in conjunction with construction of three elementary schools and severe overcrowding at the three middle schools, sixth grade was, in desperation, moved to elementary schools. Fast forward a few years, all elementaries are bursting at the seams. The three middle schools stand now at 1,287, 700 and 710. Yes, two are at reasonable loads (grades seven and eight), with elementaries carrying hundreds of “unhoused” students. Adding back sixth grade would send another 1,000-plus to those middle schools, creating more overcrowding.
I, a former Pasco teacher, support moving sixth grade back into middle school. Our elementaries are not built for kids who are 12 and 13 years old. Middle schools are built and equipped to be a much better fit for those students. Vote in favor of the Pasco school bond.
Don Parks, Pasco
