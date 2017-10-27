Letters to the Editor

Letter: Buel has earned the trust of W. Richland voters

October 27, 2017 7:31 PM

West Richland doesn’t have the huge budget, sales tax revenue or city staff to compete with our neighbors when it comes to drawing business to town or completing projects for the betterment of the citizens. West Richland often has to rely on partnerships with other agencies or jurisdictions in order to improve the quality of life for its residents.

That’s why we’re voting to re-elect Rich Buel to the city council. He is a person who has established relationships with elected officials and business leaders in neighboring communities and organizations who can help bring positive change to West Richland through partnerships with the city. He’s endorsed by Mayor Steve Young in Kennewick, Port of Kennewick Commissioner Tom Moak, Councilmember Phil Lemley of Richland, Washington State Representative Larry Haler, former Tri-Cities Airport Manager Ron Foraker, and former United States Congressman Doc Hastings. These are community leaders whose trust Rich has earned. He’s earned our trust, too.

Re-elect Rich Buel for West Richland City Council.

Bob and Wendy Haggard, West Richland

