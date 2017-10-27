Letters to the Editor

Letter: Moran needs to clear the air about her stand on pot

October 27, 2017 7:30 PM

Kate Moran, campaigning for Position 6 West Richland City Council, is running on a platform of transparency and honesty to make the city of West Richland better. Currently, one of our most important issues is the pot shop near a high school bus stop and a daycare center.

It’s a fact that she took an election contribution from a marijuana dealer for her campaign. Yet every time Moran is asked about her stand on pot in our city, she is evasive and doesn’t give a direct answer. She will not tell our voters her true stand on the pot shop because she can’t! Is this transparency? No! By ducking the marijuana question, we know who Moran really serves and it’s not the citizens of West Richland.

Kathy Barney, West Richland

Editors note: Steve Lee, owner of marijuana retailer Green2Go in Finley, donated $750 to Moran’s campaign. Moran has said she favors a citywide vote on marijuana and would support the public’s wishes.

