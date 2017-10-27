Letter: McKay’s business sense the right fit for Kennewick

I am writing this letter in support of Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council.
I have personally known Mr. Bill McKay for over 13 years. Over this time I worked with him in many capacities: as a client, co-worker and as a consultant. Bill is very knowledgeable in small business both as a commercial lender and as a successful business owner.
Please join me in electing Bill McKay as our next city council member as he is best qualified and will bring fiscal responsibility back into our city government.
Jim Hui, banker and small business owner, Kennewick
