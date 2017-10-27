Letter: Gerry is a proven visionary for W. Richland

There is a very important question that West Richland residents must ask themselves when voting for mayor this year: Do we move ahead with innovative and solid ideas on how our community grows, or do we look to the past and think small and risk becoming irrelevant.
Brent Gerry has earned re-election. He is looking to the future and has a vision of a well-planned and vital city. His true concern for a safe community is seen in his direct involvement with law enforcement officials.
I have know Brent for many years and as a resident of the Tri-Cities for decades, I trust his judgment and loyalty to our citizens. He is directly involved in the business development of our community, and we have been rewarded with more local job opportunities. Brent owns a small business and knows the needs of our business community and the needs of the people each business supports. He has grown from a concerned citizen to a valued public servant.
Brent Gerry is the right choice for mayor, and I’m certain we will all be rewarded with a safe and prosperous community to live in.
Ron Marsh, Richland
Comments