Letter: Tax cuts for rich don’t lead to better economies

Voters looking at the Republican tax cut for wealthy and big businesses should do this.
Look at Kansas! Tax- and healthcare-cut proponents talk about states as “laboratories of democracy.” Well let’s look at the outcomes comparing Kansas with others.
Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and the legislature implemented just this plan in 2011 following the 2010 midterms — slashed taxes on wealthy and businesses, and slashed funding to education and infrastructure. Brownback promised a booming economy. Result: Kansas’s economy tanked so badly that Republicans revolted and in 2017 rescinded the tax cuts and overrode Brownback’s veto.
Now look at California and Minnesota. Governors Brown and Dayton increased taxes, education and infrastructure funding. There were careful spending reductions, and their economies are doing very well: decent growth, businesses growing. Or look at Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, closer in size and region. Average wage: $61,,500/$53,400. Bond rating: Aa1/Aa2. Economic rank: 15th/27th — where 15 is better than 27.
Don’t be a Kansas/Brownback or a Wisconson/Walker. Be a California/Brown or a Minnesota/Dayton.
Check out The American Prospect Fall 2017 edition or any of several New York Times articles this summer. Or Bloomberg (Oct. 24, 2016 or June 19, 2017).
Think about it.
Kathryn M. Tominey, Benton City
